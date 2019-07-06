Rk Capital Management Has Raised Its Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Stake; Kellner Capital Lowered Its U S G (USG) Stake by $769,700; Shares Were Volatile

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG IS ‘FULL & FAIR VALUE’ FOR CO; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Urges Shareholders of Berkshire-Backed USG to Accept Offer; 26/03/2018 – USG said on Monday the offer is “wholly inadequate.”; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF: USG SAID NOV. 2017 PROPOSAL WAS NOT IN HOLDER INTEREST; 26/03/2018 – USG CEO: Expects Its Strategy to Drive Further Growt; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE SAYS IT WILL VOTE AGAINST USG BOARD NOMINEES; 26/03/2018 – U.S. building products maker USG Corp. rejected an unsolicited buyout offer from its second-biggest shareholder, Germany’s Gebr Knauf; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD DISCUSSES KNAUF CAMPAIGN IN FILING; 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed building products maker USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf; 26/03/2018 – USG CORP HOLDER KNAUF EVALUATING BERKSHIRE’S OPTION PROPOSAL

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 416,259 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85M, up from 389,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 55,149 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 14.63% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7.44 million shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 219,925 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Shayne & Lc holds 3.38% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 111,564 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.01% or 165,500 shares in its portfolio. American Interest Grp Inc holds 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 1,428 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett & has invested 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Moors Cabot owns 29,616 shares. Gamco Et Al, New York-based fund reported 899,218 shares. Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 116,185 shares or 4.22% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). United Services Automobile Association holds 13,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,599 are owned by Amalgamated State Bank. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.19% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Cordasco Fincl Network owns 303 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 128,800 shares to 213,400 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Appoints Julian G. Francis as President and CEO and to Its Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Macerich Company (MAC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 90,000 shares to 262,033 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 230,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,587 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Epoch Partners invested 0.06% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,319 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) or 91,375 shares. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 43,615 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 480 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,625 shares. First Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 77,091 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 97,122 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 14,123 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 1.07M shares. Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma holds 401,422 shares. First Merchants, Indiana-based fund reported 7,750 shares.

More notable recent Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Douglas Dynamics Appoints Jon Sievert as President of Work Truck Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jefferies Upgrades Deere, Cites ‘Significantly Improved Farmer Income Outlook’ – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Zacks.com – Zacks.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $247,845 activity.