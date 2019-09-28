Rk Capital Management Has Lowered Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Soros Fund Management Decreased Position in Celgene (Put) (CELG) by $3.15 Million

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 65,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The hedge fund held 243,899 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.16M, down from 309,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $69.68. About 92,206 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 74.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 34,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG); 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE NAMES JUNO THERAPEUTICS FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.58 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 4.00 million shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,000 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Svcs invested in 0.01% or 284 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 138,594 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush And Company accumulated 0.48% or 15,265 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 7,500 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 21,771 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 8.94M are held by Renaissance Techs Limited Co. Alps invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Maple Cap Management Inc invested in 2,354 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 67 are held by Gladius Mgmt Lp. Mairs Pwr stated it has 2,870 shares. Selkirk Ltd Liability reported 12.35% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Maine-based Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gabelli & Communication Invest Advisers invested in 4.98% or 502,920 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MGRC shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.51 million shares or 22.52% more from 20.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 36,636 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2.49M shares. New York-based Amer Interest Grp has invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Llc reported 478,014 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 0% or 3,514 shares. 26,425 were accumulated by North Star Inv Mgmt Corp. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 545,505 shares. Hcsf Mgmt Lc reported 292,409 shares or 11.76% of all its holdings. Mirador Cap LP has invested 0.2% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Ameritas Inv Inc reported 2,018 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Advisory, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,069 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested 0.01% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). D E Shaw Communication Incorporated has 32,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 1.75M shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4,722 shares to 34,722 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 63,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).