Rk Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Spartan Mtrs (SPAR) by $880,550; Sivik Global Healthcare Position In Edwards Lifesciences Com Stk (EW) Was Lifted

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (SPAR) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 88,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The hedge fund held 471,211 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, down from 559,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 202,355 shares traded or 3.27% up from the average. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 29/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 22/04/2018 – DJ Spartan Motors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPAR); 17/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Grant for Job Creation and Long-term Investment in Ephrata, Pennsylvania Truck Body Manufacturing Facil; 13/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Spartan Motors, Inc./; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com Stk (EW) by 93.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 31,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 1.99 million shares traded or 69.99% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4,722 shares to 34,722 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 63,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Analysts await Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 52.94% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.17 per share. SPAR’s profit will be $9.18 million for 13.13 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Spartan Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manatuck Hill Prns Limited Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 191,103 shares. Vanguard Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.64 million shares. Us Financial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 27,200 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co invested in 2,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Blackrock holds 2.33M shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Marathon Capital Management has invested 0.32% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Wilen Corp accumulated 31,771 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 23,122 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt Inc owns 356,828 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 2,938 shares. 95,280 were accumulated by Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc. Huntington Savings Bank owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $413.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc Com Stk (NYSE:WCG) by 15,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Each Ads Representing 1/2 Ofan Ordinary Share (NYSE:AZN).