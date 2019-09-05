Rk Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Rogers (ROG) as Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Maintained by Tuttle Tactical Management Llc

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 272.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 53,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 72,712 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, up from 19,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.93. About 6.97M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 46,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.39% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.96. About 18,382 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,210 shares to 20,342 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 88,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,667 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43 million for 25.36 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

