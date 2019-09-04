Rk Capital Management Has Lifted By $1.96 Million Its Brooks Automation (BRKS) Holding; Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP)’s Sentiment Is 0.57

Rk Capital Management Llc increased Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) stake by 47.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Capital Management Llc acquired 67,600 shares as Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)’s stock rose 2.00%. The Rk Capital Management Llc holds 210,800 shares with $6.18M value, up from 143,200 last quarter. Brooks Automation Inc now has $2.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 132,532 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NDP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 8 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 14 sold and decreased stakes in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.66 million shares, up from 1.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) stake by 12,000 shares to 34,900 valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chart Inds Inc stake by 90,300 shares and now owns 160,143 shares. Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Manufacturing Machinery Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “12 Tech Stocks That Wall Street Loves the Most – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Brooks Automation, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BRKS) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brooks Automation has $4700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 19.27% above currents $34.1 stock price. Brooks Automation had 7 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Stephens.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mngmt stated it has 208 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 0% stake. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Brinker Cap has 0.03% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,600 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 771 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 78,863 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 3,857 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0.02% or 1.23M shares. 29,719 were reported by Bokf Na. State Common Retirement Fund holds 151,847 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.02M shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 99,806 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. for 368,047 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc owns 45,904 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 157,864 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 113,355 shares.

The stock increased 2.55% or $0.0986 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9686. About 42,208 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) has declined 51.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why You Should Sell NDP Immediately – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of Aug. 31, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Two River Bancorp leads financial gainers, UMH Properties and eXp World Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NDP: Sell The Tortoise – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas well completions decline 12% through July – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $56.70 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector.