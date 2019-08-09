Rk Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Matson (MATX) by $450,000; Public Storage (PSA) Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% . The hedge fund held 151,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 139,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 5,561 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 21,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $257.57. About 41,197 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10,000 shares to 37,400 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 334,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,471 shares, and cut its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold MATX shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 64,882 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 103,747 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 497,308 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated owns 3,522 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.37M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Com holds 93,972 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 34,931 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 8,945 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 29,542 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited invested in 0% or 1,197 shares. First Advsrs Lp has 64,129 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 17,267 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 41,600 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

