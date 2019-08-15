Rk Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Generac Hldgs (GNRC) by $3.97 Million as Stock Price Rose; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Boosted Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position by $335,424 as Market Valuation Declined

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 77,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The hedge fund held 243,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46 million, up from 165,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 484,912 shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 721.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 6,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 7,957 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 1.08 million shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 230,000 shares to 444,587 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 165,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 22,900 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 0.02% or 611,096 shares in its portfolio. Financial Architects reported 0.02% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Carroll Associate has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). D E Shaw invested in 26,994 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 200,735 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0.02% or 2.56 million shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co stated it has 13,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 34,595 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Incorporated. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C owns 409,146 shares. 129,420 are held by Kornitzer Capital Ks. Seizert Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 276,329 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Bluestein R H And reported 6,000 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,687 shares to 12,768 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,446 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).