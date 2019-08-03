Rk Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Lithia Mtrs (LAD) by $7.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Cut Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $912,492 as Share Value Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 52.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 80,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 73,862 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 154,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $129.62. About 256,882 shares traded or 3.45% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 4,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 19,469 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 24,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44M shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 64,524 shares to 147,886 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 9.89% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.20M for 10.42 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual EPS reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Mangement stated it has 0.11% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Principal Gru reported 183,101 shares stake. Rk Management Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 73,862 shares. Contravisory Invest Management Inc reported 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 6,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 754 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 93,224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 13,608 shares. The California-based Pacific Global Investment Management Commerce has invested 0.06% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Highbridge Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Abrams Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 5.99% or 2.30M shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct accumulated 791,258 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 5,832 shares. Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,908 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In owns 2,415 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Corp Il owns 25,293 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. 3,570 were reported by Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Corp. Birmingham Cap Communications Al, a Alabama-based fund reported 42,440 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 495 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,531 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.42% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tarbox Family Office Inc, a California-based fund reported 310 shares. Lincoln Natl has 15,326 shares. Eqis Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 11,116 are held by Hamel Associates. Country Club Trust Na owns 7,109 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Wade G W And has 0.11% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Diversified holds 0.02% or 1,927 shares. Synovus Fin reported 0.35% stake.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.15 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.