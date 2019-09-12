Rk Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) by $1.49 Million as Shares Declined; Harber Asset Management Position in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 87,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The hedge fund held 271,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 359,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $615.35 million market cap company. It closed at $13.95 lastly. It is down 32.80% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 330,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 507,960 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.13 million, down from 838,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 8.04 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 74,993 shares to 714,336 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 79,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $73.37M for 59.02 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.