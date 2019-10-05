Rk Capital Management Has Decreased Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Holding as Share Price Rose; Horseman Capital Management LTD Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $918,105; Market Valuation Declined

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 56,562 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, down from 73,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $126.18. About 125,363 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23M, up from 2,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed; 18/05/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $74.11M for 10.05 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lithia Motors Adds Shauna McIntyre, of Google Automotive Services, to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Lithia Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lithia Motors (LAD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Thoughts On Lithia Motors’ Fourth Quarter Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% or 9,421 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 24,934 shares. Century has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 17,698 shares. 2.25M were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 1.31 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 3,783 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.13% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp owns 1,829 shares. 2,076 are held by Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp. Maryland-based Profund Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Haverford Ser holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 11,049 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc owns 198,336 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 30,705 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $323.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7,600 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corvex Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.84% or 25,700 shares. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 353 shares. Hamel Assocs Incorporated invested in 293 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept accumulated 0.32% or 402 shares. Weybosset Research Management Ltd Co owns 297 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 9,505 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability has 1.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 109,522 shares. Miles Capital reported 765 shares stake. Winfield Associate accumulated 6,604 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 2,666 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invs owns 2.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,191 shares. Alley Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,541 shares.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 18,200 shares to 377,500 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Pick Walmart Over Amazon Prime – Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AWS hires Cisco, Cumulus vet – Information – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Amazon’s EV Van Order Means for Fuel Cells – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2019.