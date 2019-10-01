Rk Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Logmein (LOGM) by $693,938; Noble Plc (NE) Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Lifted Position

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 9,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 110,194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12 million, down from 119,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 224,118 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 3.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 20.14 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.67M, up from 17.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.91% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.195. About 1.87 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – IN DIALOGUE WITH THIRD PARTIES INTERESTED IN EXTENDING ADDITIONAL TRADE FINANCE AND HEDGING FACILITIES TO NOBLE; 28/03/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on Noble; 09/05/2018 – GETIN NOBLE BANK SA GNB.WA SAYS SHARE CAPITAL OF BPI AMOUNTS TO 104 MLN ZLOTYS; 25/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS TO VIGOROUSLY DEFEND AGAINST GOLDILOCKS SUIT; 29/04/2018 – Noble: Company Will Seek to Reach Agreement With Goldilocks and Creditors to Resolve Issue; 08/03/2018 – Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – UPDATES ON CLAIMS COMMENCED BY GOLDILOCKS INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED; 16/03/2018 – Noble Group says won’t make payments related to notes due 2018 and 2022; 15/05/2018 – The American Kennel Club Awards Two Noble Canine Heroes With 2018 Paw Of Courage; 28/03/2018 – GOLDILOCKS SAYS NOBLE GROUP IGNORING ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold NE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 189.61 million shares or 4.89% less from 199.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1 shares. State Street holds 10.86M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capstone Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 10,000 shares. Brigade Capital Management Lp has 0.2% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 616,674 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Gp One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 225,227 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associate Inc has 0.03% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 47,075 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 924,670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambrian Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.6% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 145,900 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 83,168 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc accumulated 14,320 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Corp stated it has 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 15,057 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Co LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cwm Lc owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 9 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 81,289 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 8,780 shares. Nomura Hldgs stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors invested in 0% or 2 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 28,008 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs owns 3,222 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 9,371 shares. Copeland Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.68% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cullen Frost Bankers has 1,135 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 459,623 were reported by Amer Cap Mngmt. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.86M for 16.13 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4,722 shares to 34,722 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 107,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD).