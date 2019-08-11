Rk Capital Management Has Boosted Its Tillys (TLYS) Stake by $880,000; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Stake In American Airls Group (AAL) Was Upped

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 4.03M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 418,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 338,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 161,572 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $181,796 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap And Equity reported 39,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Services Inc stated it has 13,000 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 658,610 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 51,670 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt holds 11,894 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,433 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Victory Cap Inc reported 16,430 shares stake. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Nantahala Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.24% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 693,103 shares. James Inv Rech Incorporated has 51,045 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 90,300 shares to 160,143 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstservice Corp New by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,989 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association reported 291,363 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advsrs owns 54,739 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 1.09 million shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 145,611 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Voya Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Glendon Capital Mngmt LP owns 135,798 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 22 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake. First Manhattan reported 500 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.06% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Css Limited Com Il invested 5.3% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Stelliam Management Limited Partnership holds 80,000 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. Leibman Maya had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150 on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4.