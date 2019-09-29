Rk Capital Management Decreased Spartan Mtrs (SPAR) Stake By $880,550; 3 Analysts Are Bullish NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $4100 lowest target. $60.38’s average target is 12.00% above currents $53.91 stock price. NetApp had 19 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of NTAP in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, August 2. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. See NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Upgrade

26/08/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

15/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Summit Insights Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $47.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $59.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Cross Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Downgrade

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased Spartan Mtrs Inc (SPAR) stake by 15.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 88,055 shares as Spartan Mtrs Inc (SPAR)’s stock rose 27.60%. The Rk Capital Management Llc holds 471,211 shares with $5.16M value, down from 559,266 last quarter. Spartan Mtrs Inc now has $489.20 million valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 177,581 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 18/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono Spartan plaza pavers on sale for a limited time; 22/04/2018 – DJ Spartan Motors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPAR); 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $42M; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC SPAR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.61, REV VIEW $811.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO SHR $0.35; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Spartan Insurance Company; 29/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS – CO’S UNIT HAS BEEN AWARDED A FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT WITH NATIONAL JOINT POWERS ALLIANCE; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.58 – $0.64; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES

Analysts await Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 52.94% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.17 per share. SPAR’s profit will be $9.18 million for 13.32 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Spartan Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 95,280 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 637,812 were accumulated by State Street. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Renaissance Techs Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited owns 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 6,845 shares. 283,000 are owned by Olstein Cap Limited Partnership. Summit Creek Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 635,838 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 132,144 shares. Moreover, Advisory Network Llc has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Franklin Resource Inc holds 0% or 405,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 48,103 shares. Aperio Group Lc has 2,997 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 2,250 shares. California-based Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR).

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 1.40 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.83 billion. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. It has a 13.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows clients to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NetApp, Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Na invested in 918,960 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.14% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 43,949 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 35,700 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd. Walleye Trading Lc holds 16,026 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors stated it has 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Hudock Capital Gru Ltd holds 0% or 213 shares in its portfolio. Ccm Advisers Lc holds 129,889 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has 0.2% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 8,897 shares. The California-based Primecap Mgmt Co Ca has invested 1.52% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 992,896 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Cypress Capital Gru stated it has 5,360 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 20,257 shares.