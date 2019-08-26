Rk Capital Management Decreased Holding in Kbr (KBR) as Stock Value Rose; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Valuation Declined, Somerville Kurt F Upped Its Holding by $532,332

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 9,662 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $171.35. About 1.44M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 108,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The hedge fund held 450,962 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, down from 559,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 656,262 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Ratings To Kbr: B1 Cfr And B1 First Lien Facility Rating, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Contract for HURL Project in India; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR BACKLOG INCREASED FROM $10.6 BLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO $13.2 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – KBR: UK MOD CONTRACT THROUGH TO 2025, VALUE $42M; 07/05/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REVENUE WITH CONTRACT MODIFICATION TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 13/03/2018 – KBR INC – COMPANY WILL NOT ISSUE EQUITY TO MARKET AS PART OF THE REFINANCING PROCESS; 14/03/2018 – KBR GETS COMBAT WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM CONTRACT FOR UK MOD; 12/04/2018 – KBR Expands Proprietary ROSE Technology into Latin America with ENAP Contract in Chile; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing With $2.15 B Credit Facility

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

