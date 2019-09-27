Rk Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Tillys (TLYS); Braun Stacey Associates Upped American Wtr Wks Co New Co (AWK) Holding by $366,850 as Share Value Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (AWK) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 67,829 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87 million, up from 64,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $125.13. About 894,087 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 95,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 513,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 418,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 210,987 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 80 shares. Frontier Investment Management reported 3,487 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Arrow Finance Corporation stated it has 2,745 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 800 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 0.58% or 13,795 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.21% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Smithfield Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3,464 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 0.5% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Homrich And Berg holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3,438 shares. Philadelphia Co has invested 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 63,457 are owned by Natixis Ltd Partnership. Arizona State Retirement invested in 76,781 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc reported 46,556 shares.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Water Awarded Joint Base San Antonio Water and Wastewater Treatment Contract – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Jersey American Water Receives Distinguished Engineering Award – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday and Have Room to Run – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Missouri American Water Breaking Ground on New Service Center to Serve Jefferson City, Surrounding Communities – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc Com Cl A by 12,473 shares to 100,757 shares, valued at $22.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,322 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold TLYS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 4.74% less from 19.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Bridgeway Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 34,505 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 30,114 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Inc Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 60,705 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading owns 40,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Incorporated reported 19,000 shares stake. Meeder Asset invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 492,274 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 33,450 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc owns 1,202 shares. Petrus Lta holds 22,788 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 43,400 shares to 108,200 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 50,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,084 shares, and cut its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL).