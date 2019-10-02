Rk Capital Management Boosted John Bean Technologies (JBT) Holding By $571,362; Mitek Systems (MITK)’s Sentiment Is 1.81

Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 67 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 37 reduced and sold positions in Mitek Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 21.80 million shares, up from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mitek Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 26 Increased: 39 New Position: 28.

Rk Capital Management Llc increased John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) stake by 15.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rk Capital Management Llc acquired 4,722 shares as John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)’s stock rose 6.78%. The Rk Capital Management Llc holds 34,722 shares with $4.21 million value, up from 30,000 last quarter. John Bean Technologies Corp now has $2.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $94.33. About 129,545 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital Inc reported 8,977 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Inc owns 24,893 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 21,873 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 10,789 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 2,859 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.56% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 13,775 shares. Everence Cap Management Inc stated it has 5,305 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Carroll Fin Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 92 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated reported 2,650 shares stake. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 5,893 shares.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Share Price Has Soared 340%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) stake by 95,666 shares to 829,090 valued at $12.46M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) stake by 16,600 shares and now owns 53,400 shares. Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) was reduced too.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.22M for 18.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $391.73 million. The firm applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mitek Reports 36% Revenue Growth in Record Quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mitek Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Reports 46% Revenue Growth in Record First Quarter – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.