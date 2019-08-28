Rk Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Natl Beverage (FIZZ) by $4.60 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Liberty Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $961,346

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 6.76M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 159.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 80,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 131,368 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 79,133 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $359,700 activity.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,908 shares to 58,160 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank holds 21,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions holds 0% or 313 shares. Armistice Cap Llc owns 248,000 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 12,000 shares. Impact Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.63% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.08% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 40,223 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). 16,154 were reported by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation. Bb&T Ltd Llc holds 3,624 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 30 shares. Gmt Cap Corporation reported 0.16% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 8,755 shares. Caxton Assoc LP holds 8,690 shares.

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Understanding Coca-Colaâ€™s Business Model And Performance Across Key Operating Markets – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Beverage: When The Music’s Over – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Beverage: Stops Are Non-Negotiable – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why National Beverage Corp. Shares Fell 20.7% in October – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 12, 2018.