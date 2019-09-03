Rk Asset Management Upped Its Buckle (The) (BKE) Stake; Sea Limited (SE) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Rk Asset Management Llc increased Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) stake by 17.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Asset Management Llc acquired 17,370 shares as Buckle Inc (The) (BKE)’s stock rose 11.45%. The Rk Asset Management Llc holds 116,643 shares with $2.18M value, up from 99,273 last quarter. Buckle Inc (The) now has $930.99 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 363,405 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q Net $42M; 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKE); 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q Net $18.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Silver Buckle Mines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUM); 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Net Sales Decreased 6.5% to $58.6M; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati

Among 2 analysts covering Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sea Limited has $4500 highest and $32 lowest target. $42.37's average target is 37.12% above currents $30.9 stock price. Sea Limited had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with "Buy". The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with "Overweight" on Thursday, August 8. The firm has "Buy" rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has "Outperform" rating by CLSA on Tuesday, August 6. See Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: CLSA Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: CLSA Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Outperform New Target: $39.1000 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: each representing one Class A Ordinary Share Rating: Jp Morgan 36.0000

06/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. The company has market cap of $13.75 billion. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 5,820 shares. Contrarius Inv Management Limited invested in 295,557 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 4,000 shares. 3,123 are owned by Lifeplan Group Incorporated. First Trust Advisors LP owns 122,384 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 300,313 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 87,555 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 250,882 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 115,361 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Ubs Asset Americas holds 22,308 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 492,744 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Vanguard invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).