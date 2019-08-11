Rk Asset Management Upped Its Buckle (The) (BKE) Holding; As Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Valuation Rose, Carlson Capital LP Cut Stake

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 684,919 shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports March 2018 Net Sales; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 25/05/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Comparable Store Net Sales Fell 1.1%; 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c; 08/03/2018 BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3% VS. EST. UNCHANGED :BKE US; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 15,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 812,662 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10 million, down from 827,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 498,471 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 11,133 shares to 197,741 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 340,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 18,041 shares. Aqr Cap Lc accumulated 31,683 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Caxton Assocs LP owns 25,230 shares. Fred Alger Management has 0.03% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Macquarie Group invested 0.03% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Indexiq Advisors Limited Co accumulated 66,881 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 16,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 3.67M shares. Int Inc reported 58,863 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 150,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Prelude Cap has invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 258,883 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com accumulated 205,134 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Rexford Industrial Acquires Two Industrial Properties For $139 Million – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s (NYSE:REXR) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Financial Stocks With Accelerating Growth – Investorplace.com” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jefferies gets bullish on real estate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon And Industrial REITs: An Incredible Tailwind, But Future Looks Cloudy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buckle Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buckle Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.