Rk Asset Management Stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Cut as Shares Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose, Terril Brothers Has Cut Stake

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 50,929 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 59,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 253,522 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 32,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 582,172 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06 million, down from 614,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 42.61M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/05/2018 – Twilio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 18/04/2018 – Euro, yuan and rouble lead forex trading revival – BAML; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.86 million for 16.83 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

