Rk Asset Management Stake in Opko Health (OPK) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined; Bridgecreek Investment Management Maintains Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR)

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 4,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 90,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80M, up from 85,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $99.1. About 2.28M shares traded or 195.77% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 198,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 982,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.73% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.105. About 2.62 million shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 62.19% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Rev $254.9M; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CyberArk (CYBR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyberArk (CYBR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Good Is CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Strange: Bullish CYBR Analysts Actually See -7.78% Downside – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of June 21st Options Trading For CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 15,775 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,260 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 43 buys, and 0 insider sales for $7.44 million activity. $20,297 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was bought by HSIAO JANE PH D on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $96,000 was made by Fishel Robert Scott on Tuesday, May 28. Shares for $6,630 were bought by Logal Adam on Thursday, May 9. Shares for $20,888 were bought by PAGANELLI JOHN A on Thursday, May 9. Shares for $21,442 were bought by Rubin Steven D. On Wednesday, May 22 PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR bought $61,500 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) or 30,000 shares.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 43,779 shares to 48,092 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.