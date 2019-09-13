Rk Asset Management Stake in Natl Beverage (FIZZ) Upped by $2.14 Million; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake by $3.20 Million

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 163,875 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.09M, down from 183,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $160.32. About 606,454 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 48,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 180,101 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, up from 131,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 180,037 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advisors Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 21,799 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership holds 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 23,509 shares. 41,480 were accumulated by Shelton Mgmt. Adirondack Trust Commerce accumulated 6,712 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Intact accumulated 18,700 shares. Stewart And Patten Com Limited Liability Corp owns 139,334 shares or 4.14% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.55% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bancorp Of The West invested in 0.09% or 4,744 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 0.15% stake. Barr E S And accumulated 1,575 shares. The Rhode Island-based Washington Tru has invested 0.81% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,186 shares or 0.47% of the stock. The California-based Bailard Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lourd Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Chilton Co Ltd Company has invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 30.14 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold FIZZ shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 14.46 million shares or 37.63% more from 10.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 25,006 shares. Blackrock has 821,812 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 216,585 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 588,296 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) or 56,969 shares. 12,019 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Llc. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability holds 9,140 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 12,000 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 8,470 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). 48,600 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 21,170 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 242,764 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 58,070 shares. Trexquant Investment LP has 30,735 shares.

