Rk Asset Management Stake in Buckle (The) (BKE) Has Boosted by $4.30 Million; As Occidental Pete Del Com (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Tompkins Financial Cut by $1.58 Million Its Stake

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 217.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 253,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 369,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 116,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 436,356 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Comparable Store Net Sales Fell 1.1%; 10/05/2018 – Buckle’s First-quarter Same-store Sales Decline Less Than Expected, Net Sales Miss — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 1.1 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Net Sales Fell 5.2% to $82.3M; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 2 PCT TO $64 MLN

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com (OXY) by 87.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 31,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 4,556 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 36,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 10.66M shares traded or 16.07% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.20 million for 16.18 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest Inc has invested 0.56% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Lumina Fund Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.44% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Plante Moran Limited Liability accumulated 1,677 shares. Capital Interest Limited Ca owns 81,069 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 6.29 million shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Com holds 14,061 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Argi Inv Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 224,010 shares. Uss Investment Mngmt Limited invested in 730,000 shares. Founders Financial Secs, Maryland-based fund reported 12,100 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 0.93% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Perigon Wealth Lc holds 207,084 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Llc has invested 0.24% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil producers adding hedges; OXY accounts for more than half of increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Plunged 15% in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $497.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,007 shares to 42,081 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 5,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock or 4,100 shares. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790. $482,200 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 16. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M.