Rk Asset Management Stake in American Express Co (AXP) Decreased by $970,972; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Lowered Its Holding in Scientific Games (SGMS) as Share Value Declined

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 67,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $127.08. About 1.92 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 25,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 635 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 26,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 815,234 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Rev $811.8M; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games: Wins New, five-YEAR Contract From Lotto Rheinland-Pfalz GmbH; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Scientific Games Wins Two International Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility; 19/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Expanded Sports Betting Platform For Swisslos; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Scientific Games (SGMS) Secures Betting Contract in Turkey – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Scientific Games Corp’s Shares Popped 13% Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Scientific Games (SGMS) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Zacks.com” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scientific Games: It Reported A Solid Q4 Profit, But It’s A Risky Play – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DG, SGMS, NNI – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.86M for 240.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 54,498 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 8,800 shares. Jericho Asset Mngmt Lp reported 2.07M shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 6,358 shares. Hbk LP holds 0.02% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) or 66,521 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 99,698 shares. Dubuque Bancorp & owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc stated it has 34,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Highbridge Capital Lc invested in 94,567 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 21,280 shares. 17,500 were reported by Brigade Cap Mgmt L P. Numerixs Technology reported 37,528 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 85,072 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 37,581 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 16,435 shares to 16,622 shares, valued at $886,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 19,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 198,047 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts React After American Express Rings Up Q4 EPS, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on January 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons American Express Is a Buy – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.50 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 28,160 shares. Macquarie has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Com has 11.03M shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Stanley Mgmt Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 71,430 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Destination Wealth owns 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 859 shares. Hennessy Advisors invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kemper Corporation Master Retirement invested 1.53% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 129,211 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 0.1% or 19,525 shares in its portfolio. 199,294 are owned by Roffman Miller Associate Pa. Steinberg Asset Management holds 4,305 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd accumulated 18,812 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Limited accumulated 11,287 shares.