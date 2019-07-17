Rk Asset Management Raised Natl Beverage (FIZZ) Stake; Electron Capital Partners Increased First Solar (FSLR) Holding By $15.81 Million

Rk Asset Management Llc increased Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) stake by 159.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Asset Management Llc acquired 80,768 shares as Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ)’s stock declined 29.59%. The Rk Asset Management Llc holds 131,368 shares with $7.58M value, up from 50,600 last quarter. Natl Beverage Corp now has $1.99B valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 477,058 shares traded or 6.45% up from the average. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 38.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased First Solar Inc (FSLR) stake by 60.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc acquired 303,982 shares as First Solar Inc (FSLR)’s stock rose 18.21%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 809,163 shares with $42.76 million value, up from 505,181 last quarter. First Solar Inc now has $6.79B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 820,633 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 13/03/2018 – VECTREN SELECTS FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD 50MW SOLAR ARRAY; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS 2.9GW TO 3.0GW; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Ameritas Investment Inc has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). 4,389 were accumulated by Blair William Communication Il. Virtu Lc accumulated 12,042 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Caxton Associate LP has invested 0.07% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Natl Bank Of America De owns 14,049 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp accumulated 20,893 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 6,821 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Invesco invested in 0% or 18,487 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Beverage has $5000 highest and $3300 lowest target. $44’s average target is 3.00% above currents $42.72 stock price. National Beverage had 11 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was downgraded by CFRA. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The stock has “Sell” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, March 8. The stock of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Jefferies.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $359,700 activity. Shares for $359,700 were bought by CAPORELLA JOSEPH G on Thursday, March 14.

Among 4 analysts covering First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Solar has $75 highest and $6000 lowest target. $68’s average target is 5.44% above currents $64.49 stock price. First Solar had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs.

