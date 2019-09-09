Rk Asset Management Raised Buckle (The) (BKE) Stake by $312,660; Franklin Street Advisors Has Trimmed 3M Co Com (MMM) Holding by $356,720; Market Value Declined

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 723,600 shares traded or 14.09% up from the average. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 2 PCT TO $64 MLN; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 25/05/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Net Sales Decreased 6.5% to $58.6M

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 1,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 2,125 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442,000, down from 3,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $165.73. About 1.99M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 1.10M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. New York-based Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Blackrock Inc accumulated 4.23M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Sprott owns 0.89% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 220,000 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Lc owns 169,222 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 11,349 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com owns 81,464 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 4,000 shares. Parkside State Bank And invested in 67 shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability owns 119,174 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Aqr Management Llc holds 300,313 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Lc reported 365,244 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 21,740 shares.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 43,779 shares to 48,092 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “11 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buckle: A Retailer Trading In Deep Value Territory – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Buckle Shares Buckle Under Lower Denim Price Points – The Motley Fool” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Happy With The Buckle, Inc.’s (NYSE:BKE) Performance Lately? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 466 shares to 11,305 shares, valued at $20.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De holds 2.8% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4.67 million shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak holds 2,135 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Becker Capital has 0.52% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Freestone Cap Lc has 2,422 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Macquarie owns 65,344 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,693 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 25,174 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Fort Point Capital Prtn Ltd Co accumulated 5,424 shares or 0.49% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.41% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,388 shares. Missouri-based Monetary Grp Inc has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sns Lc reported 30,712 shares. Boys Arnold Inc holds 0.68% or 21,838 shares. Pioneer Bancorporation N A Or accumulated 3,058 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Bailard accumulated 0.3% or 23,064 shares.