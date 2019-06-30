Rk Asset Management Position In Opko Health (OPK) Was Has Raised; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Share Value Rose, Pdt Partners Has Raised Holding by $9.58 Million

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 198,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 982,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 9.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 11.66M shares traded or 150.37% up from the average. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 35.40% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.83% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 27/04/2018 – OPKO HEALTH – HAVE SPOKEN WITH CO’S ISRAEL-BASED INVESTORS; THEY EXPRESSED DESIRE CO CONTINUE PRESENCE ON TASE AND URGED CO TO RECONSIDER DECISION; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Rev $254.9M; 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12.8C; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Said Earlier That Novitas Solutions Proposed Non-Coverage Policy for 4KScore Test for Medicare in Draft Determination; 18/05/2018 – OPKO: Draft Determiniation by Medicare Contractor Novitas Is Subject to Public Comment Period Ending July 5; 16/03/2018 OPKO Health Announces Landmark Study Showing 4Kscore® Test is Strong Predictor of Prostate Cancer Mortality Published in Europ; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Plans to Address Draft Local Coverage Determination Published by Novitas Solutions for 4Kscore Test

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 62.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 212,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 554,089 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.20M, up from 341,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.56. About 7.43M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nevro Corp by 26,383 shares to 60,729 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,900 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since December 31, 2018, it had 53 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.96 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by Fishel Robert Scott, worth $96,000. $61,500 worth of stock was bought by PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR on Wednesday, May 22. $21,442 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was bought by Rubin Steven D. On Thursday, May 9 HSIAO JANE PH D bought $20,297 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) or 10,000 shares. $6,630 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was bought by Logal Adam on Thursday, May 9. $20,888 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was bought by PAGANELLI JOHN A on Thursday, May 9.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,908 shares to 58,160 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.