Rk Asset Management Position in American Express Co (AXP) Decreased by $970,972; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Cut Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) as Valuation Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 67,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.25M, down from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.05. About 1.22M shares traded or 47.78% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS IT’S `STILL EARLY’ FOR IMPACT OF B20 MORTGAGE RULE; 10/05/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $140; 24/05/2018 – RBC SEES PCL RATIO IN 25BPS-30BPS RANGE FOR REST OF 2018: CFO; 09/03/2018 – PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG PWTN.S : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC WEF.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – URANIUM: RBC RAISES SECTOR TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Royal Bank of Canada Launches API Developer Portal; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Royal Bank of Canada $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN; IPT +Low 70s

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 58,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 67,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $122.51. About 3.04 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.72 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44B for 11.18 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

