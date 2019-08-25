Rk Asset Management Lowered Position in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by $432,796; Alpine Associates Management Raised Position in U S G (USG) by $8.35 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 194,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.03M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 11/05/2018 – USG HOLDERS OPPOSE BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP SAYS KNAUF KG’S PROPOSAL IS “WHOLLY INADEQUATE, OPPORTUNISTIC AND DOES NOT REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE OF COMPANY”; 16/04/2018 – Knauf Criticizes USG for Not Providing Current Stocklist Materials, Still Hopes for ‘Constructive Discussion’ About $42/Shr Offer; 22/05/2018 – USG TECH SOLUTIONS LTD USGT.BO SAYS SERVESH GUPTA RESIGNED AS CEO; 08/03/2018 USG Corporation Hosts Inaugural Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG DENIAL OF REQUEST FOR MATERIALS VIOLATES RIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM ; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 10/04/2018 – Knauf urges USG investors to snub building products maker’s board nominees; 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s Knauf in $6.6bn bid for building materials group USG

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 50,929 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 59,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 328,039 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SEI’s Advisors’ Inner Circle Fund Expands its Platform to Service Exchange Traded Funds – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ameriprise Benefits From Restructuring Efforts Amid Outflows – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Beats on Q2 Earnings as Costs Decline – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SEI Adds $1.1 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Fourth-Quarter 2018 – PRNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel to Acquire Certain Assets of George K. Baum & Company – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (NYSE:BKE) by 17,370 shares to 116,643 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 3.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $125.35 million for 16.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,362 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company. Miles Cap Inc holds 15,297 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 80,251 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 7,931 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 242,956 shares. Rk Asset Mgmt Lc reported 50,929 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 955 shares. Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,621 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability owns 12,106 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Captrust reported 644 shares or 0% of all its holdings. City Holdings has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 164 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 2,584 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Largest Sales of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.