Rk Asset Management Lowered Its The Boston Beer Co A (SAM) Position by $6.92 Million; Share Value Rose; Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Valueworks Upped Its Stake by $510,015

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (SAM) by 57.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 18,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 13,451 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, down from 31,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Boston Beer Co Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $11.75 during the last trading session, reaching $352.18. About 129,803 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 34,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 336,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19 million, up from 302,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 3.21M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 14/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS STARBOARD DID NOT APPROACH MANAGEMENT OR BOARD TO SEEK ENGAGEMENT PRIOR TO GIVING NOTICE OF ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Activist hedge fund steps up pressure on Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – “MAINTAINING COMPANY’S COMMITMENT TO ITS INVESTMENT GRADE RATING” AND TO ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 92 CENTS PER SHARE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – WITH EXPECTED ELECTION OF ATCHISON AND JUDITH SPRIESER AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, NEWELL BRAND’S BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018 View of Operating Cash Flow of $1.15B-$1.45B; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee; 23/03/2018 – Hedge fund Glenview ups stake in Sharpie maker Newell Brands; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Proceeds With Proxy Fight at Newell Despite Icahn Deal

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.60 earnings per share, down 19.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $31.46M for 33.86 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold SAM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 0.10% less from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Public Sector Pension Board owns 5,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 1,341 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Captrust Financial invested in 0% or 28 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Company holds 29,146 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 24,168 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 4,602 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Hudson Bay Management Lp has invested 0.2% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Dorsey Wright And Associates has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). State Street holds 0.01% or 280,635 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 22,105 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gp Lc stated it has 4,929 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0.16% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Next Fincl Gru Inc holds 0% or 770 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl accumulated 34 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 43,246 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Lc invested in 16,819 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 361,005 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Geode Management Ltd owns 6.27 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp reported 280,167 shares. American Intll Grp holds 0.01% or 132,087 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department stated it has 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 140,640 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 4,312 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 55,513 shares.

