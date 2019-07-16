Rk Asset Management Lowered Its Position in The Boston Beer Co A (SAM) by $4.05 Million as Market Value Rose; Genworth Finl (GNW) Share Price Declined While Tig Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 865,980 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (SAM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 13,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,804 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 45,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Boston Beer Co Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $9.91 during the last trading session, reaching $386.92. About 146,835 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli & Inv Advisers Incorporated accumulated 195,921 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc reported 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,190 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Alpine Management invested in 0.23% or 1.82 million shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 413,400 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Shelton Capital Management owns 0.15% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 142 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc reported 15,090 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 134,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 18,298 are owned by Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd. Quinn Opportunity Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Cambridge Investment Advsrs has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Park Natl Corp Oh stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). 8,200 were accumulated by Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Com. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,248 shares. 3,260 are held by Cardinal Mngmt. Whittier Trust reported 3 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Ameriprise owns 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 29,702 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Td Asset holds 9,517 shares. 14,091 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Lc. Mackay Shields Lc holds 6,518 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested in 6,252 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bartlett And Lc has 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 312,238 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Co holds 1,194 shares.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80,768 shares to 131,368 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.83 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.98 per share. SAM’s profit will be $21.35M for 52.86 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.14% negative EPS growth.

