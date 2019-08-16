Rk Asset Management Lowered Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $970,972 as Share Value Rose; Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) by 66.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 89,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The institutional investor held 224,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 135,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.52M market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 1.05 million shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – PHASE 2B STORM STUDY EVALUATING SELINEXOR IN PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MYELOMA REMAINS ON TRACK; 01/05/2018 – KaryoPharm’s Big News; 10/04/2018 – Karyopharm’s Selinexor Receives Fast Track Designation From FDA for the Treatment of Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 15/03/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 4Q Loss $39.0M; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM TO SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL, PLANS NDA FILING IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – TOTAL DEAL VALUED AT UP TO $162 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 10/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 1Q Loss $38.5M; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/03/2018 KARYOPHARM 4Q OPER EXPENSES $41.0M

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 58,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 67,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $124.43. About 1.16M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (NYSE:BKE) by 17,370 shares to 116,643 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Will Soft Retail Sales Growth Weigh On American Express’ Q2 Results? – Forbes” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.96 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (KPTI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. â€“ KPTI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

