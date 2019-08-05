Rk Asset Management Lowered By $3.85 Million Its Dorman Products (DORM) Position; Shorts at Chemical Financial (CHFC) Raised By 19.33%

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased Dorman Products Inc (DORM) stake by 47.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 43,779 shares as Dorman Products Inc (DORM)’s stock declined 14.10%. The Rk Asset Management Llc holds 48,092 shares with $4.24M value, down from 91,871 last quarter. Dorman Products Inc now has $2.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.17. About 336,719 shares traded or 95.78% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) had an increase of 19.33% in short interest. CHFC’s SI was 6.28M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.33% from 5.26M shares previously. With 559,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC)’s short sellers to cover CHFC’s short positions. The SI to Chemical Financial Corporation’s float is 8.88%. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 201.42% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Dorman Products (DORM) – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dorman Products (DORM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/30/2019: DORM,BERY,TREX,UA,UAA – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dorman Products (DORM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Mason Street Ltd reported 9,325 shares. Dupont Mngmt reported 0.06% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Glenmede Trust Na owns 8,309 shares. Long Road Counsel Lc invested in 1.48% or 27,500 shares. Principal Gp holds 246,633 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.02% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 16,767 shares. Waddell & Reed holds 262,362 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 161,218 are held by Summit Creek Limited Liability Company. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 40 shares.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : FIS, CHFC, TTEK, FOLD, FE, VGR, BSMX, AVP, QQQ, ZNGA, MSFT, FIT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chemical Financial (CHFC) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chemical Financial Corporation reports second quarter 2019 net income of $69.6 million, representing $0.96 of earnings per diluted share – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding firm of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary services and products to residents and business clients in Michigan. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. The Company’s services and products include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. It has a 10.98 P/E ratio. The firm also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Chemical Financial Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny has invested 0.25% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Telemus Capital Ltd reported 14,808 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 113,521 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management reported 87,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Mesirow Inv Mgmt has 1.03% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). 47,197 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Corp. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Advisors Asset reported 22,692 shares. Fdx holds 0.01% or 6,819 shares in its portfolio. Phocas Financial Corporation holds 0.69% or 166,211 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Loomis Sayles & L P invested 0.06% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. KLAESER DENNIS L bought $392,205 worth of stock or 10,018 shares. TORGOW GARY bought $395,789 worth of stock. Provost David T had bought 10,100 shares worth $395,789 on Thursday, June 13. 6,380 shares were bought by SHAFER THOMAS C, worth $249,611.

Among 2 analysts covering Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chemical Financial has $54 highest and $50 lowest target. $52’s average target is 23.69% above currents $42.04 stock price. Chemical Financial had 3 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FIG Partners upgraded Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Tuesday, March 26 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill.