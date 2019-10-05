Rk Asset Management Increases Stake in Natl Beverage (FIZZ); Holder Masters Capital Management Raised American Airls Group (AAL) Position

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.61M, up from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 6.52 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 48,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 180,101 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, up from 131,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 628,902 shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold FIZZ shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 14.46 million shares or 37.63% more from 10.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested 0.02% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Oakworth Cap Inc invested in 322 shares. National Inv Wi stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Gam Ag holds 10,039 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability reported 5,210 shares. 160,806 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Comm Mn. Federated Investors Pa has 0.03% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Dupont Mgmt owns 10,003 shares. Bridges Mgmt has 0.03% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 17,200 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 989 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 191,702 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Bokf Na reported 8,860 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 184,806 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr stated it has 2,320 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 1.46 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Company holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 4,190 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 43,936 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 56,462 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 22,348 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt holds 0.17% or 7,938 shares in its portfolio. Laurion LP invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 300 shares. Spark Invest Ltd Com reported 0.22% stake. Oppenheimer Com reported 33,262 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc holds 0.02% or 71,757 shares in its portfolio. 12,223 were reported by Papp L Roy Assoc. Lansdowne (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 7.83 million shares or 6.27% of the stock.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40 million was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. $138,582 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr bought $65,844 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720.

