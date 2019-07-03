Rk Asset Management Increased Natl Beverage (FIZZ) Holding By $4.60 Million; Rambus (RMBS) Sellers Increased By 10.95% Their Shorts

Rk Asset Management Llc increased Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) stake by 159.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Asset Management Llc acquired 80,768 shares as Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ)’s stock declined 29.59%. The Rk Asset Management Llc holds 131,368 shares with $7.58 million value, up from 50,600 last quarter. Natl Beverage Corp now has $2.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 519,382 shares traded or 20.25% up from the average. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 38.11% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) had an increase of 10.95% in short interest. RMBS’s SI was 2.36 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.95% from 2.13 million shares previously. With 882,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s short sellers to cover RMBS’s short positions. The SI to Rambus Inc’s float is 2.18%. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 228,968 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 11.29% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rambus; 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Loss $38.9M; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS SIGNS LICENSE PACT FOR DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TO; 20/03/2018 – Rambus Signs License Agreement for Its DPA Countermeasures to Beíjing Tongfang Microelectronics Co., Ltd; 25/05/2018 – Rambus Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 29/05/2018 – Rambus Announces New Senior Vice President of Global Market Development; 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS – RELIANCE MEMORY FORMED ALONG WITH STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PARTNERS THG VENTURES, WEST SUMMIT CAPITAL, WALDEN INTERNATIONAL & ZHISLAND CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – RAMBUS INITIATED ABOUT $50M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Rambus to Develop Hybrid Memory System Architectures for Future Data Centers

More notable recent Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BEN Bank prices upsized A$1bn Prime Torrens 2019-1 RMBS – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Visa Will Acquire Payments Portfolio From Rambus – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Orchid Island Capital Announces June 2019 Monthly Dividend and May 31, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Orchid Island Capital (ORC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Rambus Inc. manufactures and sells semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on the design, development, and licensing of technologies for advanced LED lighting solutions; and research and development in the area of emerging technologies, as well as providing various services, including know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Rambus Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 100.85 million shares or 21.31% more from 83.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 4.74M shares. Everence Capital, a Indiana-based fund reported 13,445 shares. 189,352 were accumulated by Prudential Inc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.42 million are held by Bancorporation Of Mellon. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) or 66,686 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0% or 11.08 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 101,500 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 148,722 shares. 59 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Ameritas Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 8,885 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 1.25 million shares stake. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 5,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $217,814 activity. 21,215 shares were sold by Kim Jae, worth $197,872 on Friday, February 1.

Among 3 analysts covering National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Beverage has $5000 highest and $3300 lowest target. $44’s average target is -1.12% below currents $44.5 stock price. National Beverage had 11 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Friday, March 8 with “Sell”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 4. CFRA downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report.

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Pick National Beverage (FIZZ) Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National Beverage Lawsuit: Why FIZZ Stock Is Fizzling Today – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About National Beverage Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Beverage is Now Oversold (FIZZ) – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FIZZ, LEN, FGEN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $359,700 activity. On Thursday, March 14 CAPORELLA JOSEPH G bought $359,700 worth of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) or 6,000 shares.