Rk Asset Management Increased Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Position by $499,359; Market Value Rose; Winslow Evans & Crocker Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) Upped by $393,924 as Stock Price Rose

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 480.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, up from 804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $97.55. About 811,710 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD)

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 3,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 40,828 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 36,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $142.49. About 75,852 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 25/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors it is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and; 07/05/2018 – Allegiant Travel April Load Factor 85% Vs 82.9%; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN $10-$12; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 16/04/2018 – “60 Minutes” alleges Allegiant’s planes are more likely to have mechanical problems in-flight versus its competitors, citing industry experts and a review of FAA records; 07/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – QTRLY SHR $3.42; 08/03/2018 – Allegiant Reports Feb 2018 Traffic, 84.4% Load Factor

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,908 shares to 58,160 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Stice Travis D. had bought 4,186 shares worth $399,968.

