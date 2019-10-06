Rk Asset Management Holds Holding in Natl Beverage (FIZZ); Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Boosted Its Holding

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 48,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 180,101 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, up from 131,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 628,902 shares traded or 38.37% up from the average. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 161.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 27,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 44,121 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, up from 16,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 130,184 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold FIZZ shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 14.46 million shares or 37.63% more from 10.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com stated it has 48,600 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 0.01% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) or 10,003 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 17,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 65,971 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 1,445 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Co holds 29,121 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0% or 8,407 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 159,197 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn owns 160,806 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) or 156,367 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 0.72% or 34,445 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 59,164 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 12,019 shares.

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will National Beverage Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Earnings Grow In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Beverage: Problems Go Beyond The Lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know What National Beverage Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FIZZ) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Too Many Questions Surround NBEV Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 38,698 shares to 80,694 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.91% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Lc has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 343,958 shares. Soros Fund Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 21,936 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 217,009 shares. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). One Trading LP reported 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Ameriprise Fin owns 34,389 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 10,400 shares in its portfolio. 489,475 are held by Fiduciary Inc Wi. Tci Wealth Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 550 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability reported 115,503 shares stake. Oakworth Cap Inc invested in 630 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.03% or 11,530 shares.