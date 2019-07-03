Rk Asset Management Holding in The Boston Beer Co A (SAM) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; America’s Car (CRMT) Market Value Rose While Ranger Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Holding

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (SAM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 13,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,804 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, down from 45,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Boston Beer Co Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $379.63. About 108,635 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in America’s Car (CRMT) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 15,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,740 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in America’s Car for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $86.77. About 61,221 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 78.22% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80,768 shares to 131,368 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.83 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.98 per share. SAM’s profit will be $21.35M for 51.86 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.14% negative EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Systemsinc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 292,932 shares to 406,730 shares, valued at $26.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology In by 17,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,930 shares, and cut its stake in Bio Telemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

