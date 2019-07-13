Rk Asset Management Holding in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Has Trimmed by $432,796; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Ironsides Asset Advisors Upped Position

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,929 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 59,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 410,532 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.76 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Financial Advisors Expect Market Downturn in 2019, According to SEI New Year’s Resolutions Survey – PRNewswire” published on December 19, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “SEI’s Advisors’ Inner Circle Fund Expands its Platform to Service Exchange Traded Funds – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Fundamental Business Analysis: SEI Investments, Part 2 – GuruFocus.com” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. KLAUDER PAUL also bought $154,909 worth of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $122.10 million for 18.00 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.22% EPS growth.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 198,047 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,807 shares. 5,172 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company. Amp Investors Ltd stated it has 42,828 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Secor Lp stated it has 74,064 shares. Captrust invested in 644 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa reported 92,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 535,457 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.06% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 26,700 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 55,888 shares. M&T National Bank Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Prudential Inc holds 0.02% or 218,576 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Asset One Limited reported 0.02% stake. Asset Inc holds 8,427 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 32,869 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,180 shares. Kepos Capital LP holds 33,929 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 3,606 were reported by Burke And Herbert National Bank And Tru Com. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 66,316 shares. Arosa Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 163,653 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co holds 403,833 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank, Texas-based fund reported 34,339 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 138,859 shares. Bessemer Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 16,829 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce holds 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 7,120 shares. Focused Wealth Inc invested in 3,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oakworth Cap invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sigma Planning Corp holds 11,402 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.