Rk Asset Management Holding in American Express Co (AXP) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Beech Hill Advisors Increased Holding by $332,640

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 67,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3,871 shares to 40,828 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

