Rk Asset Management Has Upped Its Natl Beverage (FIZZ) Stake by $4.60 Million; Comgest Global Investors Sas Increases Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 159.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 80,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 131,368 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. It closed at $40.15 lastly. It is down 56.09% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ)

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 234,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.38M, up from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $107.8. About 3.91 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8,323 shares to 50,929 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $359,700 activity.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,400 shares to 8.07M shares, valued at $584.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,400 shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).