Rk Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by $432,796 as Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Northrock Partners Trimmed Holding by $662,922

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 50,929 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 59,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 96,181 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 5,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 34,844 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 40,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $138.01. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 3.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $125.35M for 17.25 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80,768 shares to 131,368 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Co Na reported 10,944 shares stake. Jlb And Assoc Incorporated holds 2.64% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 239,884 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 36,178 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,120 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 2,584 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 955 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 0.33% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 1.59 million shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 5,557 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 1.80M shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 4,000 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Natl Asset has invested 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Moors And Cabot owns 66,802 shares.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 91,898 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $31.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 110,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.