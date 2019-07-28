Rk Asset Management Has Raised Opko Health (OPK) Stake by $396,094; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Lowered Its Position by $3.63 Million

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 35,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,447 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $450,000, down from 40,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to Daniel Pinto, J.P. Morgan Chase co-president; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video); 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 198,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 982,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 2.15 million shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 35.40% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.83% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories; 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 27/04/2018 – OPKO Health: Withdraws Its Request to Voluntarily Delist Its Common Stk From the TASE; 18/05/2018 – OPKO: Draft Determiniation by Medicare Contractor Novitas Is Subject to Public Comment Period Ending July 5; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Plans to Address Draft Local Coverage Determination Published by Novitas Solutions for 4Kscore Test; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 27/04/2018 – OPKO HEALTH – HAVE SPOKEN WITH CO’S ISRAEL-BASED INVESTORS; THEY EXPRESSED DESIRE CO CONTINUE PRESENCE ON TASE AND URGED CO TO RECONSIDER DECISION; 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK); 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M was made by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru has invested 2.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Evergreen Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 21,001 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt stated it has 15,676 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Omers Administration Corporation has 5.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.62 million shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Tn stated it has 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 57,240 are owned by Garland Capital Mngmt. Agf America stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Exchange Capital Mngmt reported 1.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 290,771 shares stake. Arkansas-based Lathrop Inv Management Corp has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eqis Capital holds 0.12% or 14,650 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Com owns 259,942 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 20,283 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 27,894 shares to 44,170 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 47 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.70 million activity. On Tuesday, May 28 Fishel Robert Scott bought $96,000 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) or 50,000 shares. Rubin Steven D bought 8,000 shares worth $20,452. $20,888 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares were bought by PAGANELLI JOHN A. On Wednesday, May 22 PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR bought $61,500 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) or 30,000 shares. Logal Adam bought 3,250 shares worth $6,630. 10,000 shares valued at $20,297 were bought by HSIAO JANE PH D on Thursday, May 9.

