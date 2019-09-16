Rk Asset Management Has Raised Its Natl Beverage (FIZZ) Holding by $2.14 Million; As Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Stock Value Rose, Harvey Investment Co Trimmed Its Stake

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 48,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 180,101 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, up from 131,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 122,316 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 500,759 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.48M, down from 506,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 1.63 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $593.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 342,542 shares to 700,024 shares, valued at $22.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89 million for 21.10 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sunbelt Secs holds 0.22% or 9,730 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 4.06M shares. The Michigan-based Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 22,000 were accumulated by Lsv Asset. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.6% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.32 million shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 490 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv invested in 17,118 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Investec Asset Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.61% or 15.55M shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 212,139 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi reported 1,018 shares. Eastern Financial Bank has 0.09% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Piedmont Inv Inc has invested 0.53% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).