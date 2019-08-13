Rk Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Buckle (The) (BKE) as Stock Price Rose; As Amerco (UHAL) Shares Rose, Bruce & Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.41 Million

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12 million, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $351.8. About 54,956 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 384,534 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q Net $42M; 16/03/2018 – BUCKLE 4Q EPS 87C, EST. 74C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 2 PCT TO $64 MLN; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N MARCH SALES FELL 5.2 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 24,257 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Adams Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). 177 are held by Gemmer Asset Lc. Contrarius Invest Limited owns 0.29% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 295,557 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Quantbot Techs Lp accumulated 6,050 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 22,310 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,131 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 11,349 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 169,222 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). D E Shaw And owns 80,315 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 27,019 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 4.23 million shares.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 43,779 shares to 48,092 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66 million and $511.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insteel (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 30,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AMERCO Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Investor Webcast – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UHAL: AMERCO fourth quarter truck rental and storage revenue was in line with our estimates. The pretax loss was less than anticipated and net after tax was essentially break-even. – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At AMERCOâ€™s (NASDAQ:UHAL) 5.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.