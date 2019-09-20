Rk Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Buckle (The) (BKE); Deccan Value Investors LP Upped Its Position in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) by $154.19 Million

Deccan Value Investors Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 60.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp bought 3.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 9.74M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.40 million, up from 6.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 498,309 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Per-Share Price Will Range From $98 to $108; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER SEEKING TO BUY UP TO $600M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 01/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as One of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 217.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 253,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 369,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 116,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $970.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 338,308 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports March 2018 Net Sales; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Comparable Store Net Sales Fell 1.1%; 08/03/2018 BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3% VS. EST. UNCHANGED :BKE US; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKE); 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q Net $18.3M

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 104,246 shares to 759,054 shares, valued at $299.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

