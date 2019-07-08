Rk Asset Management Has Raised Buckle (The) (BKE) Holding; WIZE PHARMA (WIZP) Sellers Increased By 340% Their Shorts

Rk Asset Management Llc increased Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) stake by 17.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Asset Management Llc acquired 17,370 shares as Buckle Inc (The) (BKE)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Rk Asset Management Llc holds 116,643 shares with $2.18 million value, up from 99,273 last quarter. Buckle Inc (The) now has $834.45M valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 634,651 shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 19.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 08/03/2018 BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3% VS. EST. UNCHANGED :BKE US; 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q Net $42M; 16/03/2018 – BUCKLE 4Q EPS 87C, EST. 74C (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Net Sales Decreased 6.5% to $58.6M; 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q EPS 87c; 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days; 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc; 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.)

WIZE PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:WIZP) had an increase of 340% in short interest. WIZP’s SI was 2,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 340% from 500 shares previously. With 11,400 avg volume, 0 days are for WIZE PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s short sellers to cover WIZP’s short positions. The stock decreased 19.80% or $0.099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.401. About 3,200 shares traded. Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Wize Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. The company has market cap of $4.12 million. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis (CCH) and SjÃ¶gren's syndrome (SjÃ¶gren's) in the United States, Israel, Ukraine, and China. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets LO2A products for the treatment of DES in Germany and Switzerland; DES and CCH in Hungary; and DES and SjÃ¶gren's in the Netherlands.

