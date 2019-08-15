Rk Asset Management Has Lowered By $970,972 Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake; 9 Analysts Bullish Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Among 10 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has $150 highest and $70 lowest target. $126.73’s average target is 60.32% above currents $79.05 stock price. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 19 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Chardan Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of ALNY in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Market Perform” rating. See Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $126.0000 New Target: $124.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 80.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $126.0000 128.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $110 New Target: $116 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135 New Target: $138 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $119 New Target: $126 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $120 Initiates Coverage On

09/04/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $65 New Target: $70 Maintain

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 13.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,908 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Rk Asset Management Llc holds 58,160 shares with $6.36 million value, down from 67,068 last quarter. American Express Co now has $101.76B valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $122.65. About 5.44M shares traded or 70.81% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 81 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 3,800 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,060 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hrt Finance holds 7,576 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 369 shares. Westpac Banking reported 5,689 shares stake. Nomura Asset has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Trexquant Invest L P reported 10,080 shares. Frontier Mngmt Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability invested in 140,189 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 59,725 shares. 48,791 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $79.05. About 870,033 shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALNY); 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.14; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 08/05/2018 – ALNY: PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWS CNS DELIVERY OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. The company has market cap of $8.79 billion. The Company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis ; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 11.24% above currents $122.65 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 3. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 22. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.74 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Investments has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 31,338 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Horrell Capital has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 44 shares. Sol Management holds 0.45% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 14,845 shares. Mackay Shields reported 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 482,058 shares. Wms Partners Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 7,276 shares. Baxter Bros accumulated 6,499 shares. Korea Invest owns 748,139 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Atria Invests stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 52,448 were accumulated by Capital Fund Mngmt Sa. 340 are owned by Jcic Asset Management. Van Den Berg Mgmt I stated it has 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nottingham Advisors reported 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

