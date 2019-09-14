Rk Asset Management Has Lowered American Express Co (AXP) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 48,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03 million, down from 58,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 163,875 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.09M, down from 183,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.38M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sky Invest Gp Lc accumulated 1,367 shares. Dsc Ltd Partnership has 3,901 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cambridge Advsrs reported 0.5% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 25,648 shares. Whitnell & reported 20,118 shares. Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 108,994 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dillon And Assocs invested in 4.4% or 86,312 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Liability Com has 22,963 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes And Inc reported 273,670 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.03 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Noesis Mangement Corp stated it has 104,689 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parsec Finance Mngmt invested in 2,907 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Geode Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.91 million shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 210,711 shares. Cypress Cap Group Inc invested in 0.06% or 2,325 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 134,736 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 2.43 million shares. Perkins Coie Tru has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Glenmede Trust Communications Na reported 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Altfest L J And Inc invested in 3,812 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Freestone Hldgs Limited has invested 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ellington Mgmt Gp Lc reported 8,500 shares stake.