Rk Asset Management Has Lifted Its Opko Health (OPK) Stake; Marshall Wace Llp Has Decreased Orasure Tech (OSUR) Holding

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Orasure Tech (OSUR) stake by 61.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp sold 683,136 shares as Orasure Tech (OSUR)’s stock declined 13.38%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 423,149 shares with $4.72M value, down from 1.11M last quarter. Orasure Tech now has $464.79 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 353,660 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 49.64% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC – CUCA WILL SUCCEED RONALD SPAIR; 26/03/2018 – OraSure Technologies at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints Roberto Cuca Chief Fincl Officer; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 18/04/2018 – FDA: OraSure Technologies, Inc.- Cocaine Metabolite MICRO-PLATE EIA, Catalog Number: 1122SC, UDI: (0100608337000429(17)180228(1; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q Rev $42M-$42.5M; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys 1.5% Position in OraSure Technologies; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES ROBERTO CUCA NEW CFO; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES NEW CFO

Rk Asset Management Llc increased Opko Health Inc (OPK) stake by 20.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Asset Management Llc acquired 198,047 shares as Opko Health Inc (OPK)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Rk Asset Management Llc holds 1.18 million shares with $3.08 million value, up from 982,225 last quarter. Opko Health Inc now has $1.10B valuation. The stock decreased 6.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 4.11 million shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 62.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12.8C; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Rev $254.9M; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Said Earlier That Novitas Solutions Proposed Non-Coverage Policy for 4KScore Test for Medicare in Draft Determination; 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 16/03/2018 OPKO Health Announces Landmark Study Showing 4Kscore® Test is Strong Predictor of Prostate Cancer Mortality Published in Europ; 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 27/04/2018 – OPKO Health: Withdraws Its Request to Voluntarily Delist Its Common Stk From the TASE

Since February 28, 2019, it had 47 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.70 million activity. Rubin Steven D also bought $20,452 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Wednesday, March 6. On Monday, March 18 FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought $98,983 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) or 40,000 shares. Logal Adam bought $6,630 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Thursday, May 9. 50,000 shares valued at $96,000 were bought by Fishel Robert Scott on Tuesday, May 28. $20,297 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was bought by HSIAO JANE PH D on Thursday, May 9. PAGANELLI JOHN A also bought $20,888 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Thursday, May 9. PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR bought $61,500 worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold OPK shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 151.28 million shares or 12.91% more from 133.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 180,850 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 21,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Et Al holds 0.01% or 85,189 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 1,250 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 239,774 shares. Rk Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 2.96% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,721 shares. Cap Advisors Ok stated it has 109,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 466,657 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 121,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 74,504 shares. Highbridge Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 1.51M shares. 302,700 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 299,612 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp increased Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) stake by 17,251 shares to 23,900 valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) stake by 15,276 shares and now owns 20,086 shares. Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold OSUR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 55.78 million shares or 0.11% more from 55.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Com has 14,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 2.59 million shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc invested in 93,642 shares. 87,966 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. American Mgmt owns 2.88 million shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 238,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invests holds 3,597 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 59,018 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 423,149 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 191,653 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). 205,950 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Globeflex Capital LP accumulated 42,616 shares.